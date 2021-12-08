KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Home photography is a must need when you are looking to buy or sell your home.

Ben Finch, with Finch Photography, stopped by to share why hiring a photographer when listing a home is a game changer.

Finch says professionally photographed homes sell for more money and sell faster. Homes between $200,000 to $1 million sold for an average of $3,400-$11,200 more when professionally photographed, They also sell an average of 21 days faster. Due to the times we are in, it has been significantly harder to buy and sell homes, and that is why Finch believes it is crucial to make your home the most appealing as possible.

Finch says photos are the first impressions of a home and can generate interest leading, which ultimately leads to better offers.

Ben also offers wedding and commercial photogaphy.

To have Ben photograph your home, wedding, or business, visit his website.