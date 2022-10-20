MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Maryville College welcomes all alumni and friends to campus for “Home to Howee” the 2022 homecoming celebration.

October 21st through the 23rd Maryville College will welcome all alumni and friends for a special celebration including a Founder’s Day celebration on Friday October 21st. Maryville College is a beautiful campus that provides many with the higher level education required to excel in the modern world while still providing a classical college experience nestled next to the Great SMoky Mountains.

Visit the Maryville College website for additional information and a schedule of events.