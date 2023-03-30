KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — Sweet, salty, and even spicy can be found at one local honey shop in East Tennessee.

Fred Kueber, founder and owner of Hitches and Honey, stopped by the Living East Tennessee studio to show off his best selling products.

“We pride ourselves in having the largest variety of Amish Mennonite and local vendor products around,” aays Kueber.

They have over 300 flavors of jam, jelly, salsa, apple butter, pickled products, honey and more.

Most of their products, including 40 different flavors of honey, comes with no added sugar and keto friendly.

For more information and store directions, visit their website.