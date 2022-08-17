KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Your four-legged friends deserve to eat just as good as you do.

River Dog Bakery offers specialty dog treats for all occasions. From cakes, cookies, cake pops, donuts, and more, they know how to make your dog happy.

Made to be human grade, you will feel good knowing your animal is eating well. provide nutritious and delicious treats for dogs. They make and bake their fresh treats without the use of harsh ingredients, preservatives or artificial colorings.

River Dog Bakery always keeps up with themes and special events. They bake cakes best served to your dog on his or her birthday, as well as bake treats perfect for Halloween, Christmas, Valentine, or even Gameday season.

The store also offers dog accessories and toys for all occasions.

Visit their website to see a full menu.