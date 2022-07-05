KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Cool down this summer heat with some delicious ice cream.

Sugar Queen Creamery has officially opened their doors two weeks ago and have had a rotating doors ever since.

This unique South Knoxville ice cream parlor is family owned is homemade, from the ice cream to the pretzels and even the brownies for their sundaes.

Co-owner, Staci Meyer, is originally from Indiana and remembers growing up around ice cream shops on every corner. She says it is a staple part of her childhood and knew Knoxville was the place to bring that same happiness to. Meyer and her sisters, along with their mother, opened up their newest ice cream shop on June 25th right off of Chapman Highway.

Originally the family business operated out of a food truck selling donuts and pretzels, but are now excited to be in their first storefront.

Meyer says that working with her entire family definitely has its challenges, but they all have certain things that they do to keep the shop running. Their mother is the kitchen expert, using her own recipes for all of the baked goods and ice cream that are sold in-store. Meyer’s two sisters handle the design ordering side, while Meyer herself focuses on the business aspects. She says everything just flows together for them to make a fun work environment. Their father even helped out with the making of their tables and chairs as well as the landscaping around the store.

For more information and to try it for yourself, visit their Facebook and Instagram page.