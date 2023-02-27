KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Commercial and residential roofs have a life expectancy of 25 to 50 years, and overtime it is becoming lower.

Due to weather such as sun exposure, wind and water are many reasons your roof is deteriorating fast.

Roof Maxx of West Knoxville has found the solution to slow down roof wear and tear. Their plant-based oil can be used on roofs of all kinds.

You can spray on dry, brittle asphalt shingles that will extend a roof’s life at least 5 years. With multiple treatments your roof can have extended life up to even 15 years.

If and when roofing foundations need to be replaced, the average cost can be anywhere between 5,000 to 30,000 dollars. Roof Maxx is 20% of what an average roof replacement would cost.

Roof Maxx is safe for people, plants, pets and even the planet.

