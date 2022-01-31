KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After the effects of Covid-19, many are still needing financial assistance to stay afloat in mortgage and rent payments.

HomeSource of East Tennessee creates sustainable housing, financial aid, and homeowner education programs for anyone who is ready to buy or rent a home.

After the effects of Covid-19, HomeSource is now providing financial relief towards mortgage payments.

Renters are also eligible for this assistance, and landlords would need to be the ones who acquire these benefits.

HomeSource is also offering education programs that help first-time homeowners cover all the need-to-knows and basics when making that decision.

If you need financial relief or want to learn more about their educational programs, visit their website or give them a call at 865-637-1679