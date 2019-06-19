Honoring local hero’s with the Moonshare Campaign

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– We all have local hero’s. Those who go above and beyond to help make our community a better place and some local firefighters have been nominated for a big honor. It’s called the Moonshare Campaign and hero’s around the country are being selected for this honor and will be recognized in front of a group of racecar fans at Talladega Super Speedway! Asheley McCloud and Samantha Lane tell us more about this effort and how you can make a difference by voting for the City of Knoxville Fire station 7. You can cast your vote at moonshare.org.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Book a Segment

Watch and Win

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Fill out my online form.