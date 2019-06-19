Honoring local hero’s with the Moonshare Campaign

GATLINGBURG, Tenn. (WATE) - The Tennessee Cider Co. is home to one of Gatlinburg's newest storefronts along the parkway. The cidery offers six summer flavors: red apple, golden apple, pineapple, watermelon, grapefruit and citrus mash.

The cidery is a sister shop to Tennessee Homemade Wines, created by Aaron Maples. Maples said he's taking his knowledge and success, just a few doors down to create another great shop for East Tennesseans and tourists alike, to enjoy when visiting Gatlinburg.