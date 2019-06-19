Honoring local hero’s with the Moonshare Campaign

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– We all have local hero’s. Those who go above and beyond to help make our community a better place and some local firefighters have been nominated for a big honor. It’s called the Moonshare Campaign and hero’s around the country are being selected for this honor and will be recognized in front of a group of racecar fans at Talladega Super Speedway! Asheley McCloud and Samantha Lane tell us more about this effort and how you can make a difference by voting for the City of Knoxville Fire station 7. You can cast your vote at moonshare.org.