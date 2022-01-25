KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Some East Tennessee artists are using their skills to honor a civil rights icon.

For the seventh year in a row, the Arts & Culture Alliance and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Commission have teamed up for the Gallery of Arts Tribute at the Emporium Center in Knoxville to pay homage to the life and legacy of Dr. King. The exhibition features artwork from 40 different artists in the area, including photographer Yvonne Dalschen.

The Gallery of Arts Tribute runs through Saturday, January 29. To find out more about this limited exhibition, you can head to the Arts and Culture Alliance website for more information.