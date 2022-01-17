KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Every year on the third Monday of January, people all across the country commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a civil rights leader who fought for racial equality.

Allante Walker spoke with Bishop Farris Long about the road that Dr. King paved so people of color could have the opportunities today that were not attainable when Dr. King was alive. However, Bishop Long clarified that there is still work to be done, and he encourages us to get involved and be a part of that change.

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Commission hosts many events throughout the year promoting Dr. King’s message of freedom, justice and peace. You can find a full list of events on the MLK Commission website.