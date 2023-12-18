KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It could be missing a loved one or even having a difficult time with losing a job, grief can have an impact on us all at any time of the year, but the holidays can sometimes feel extremely painful.

Mattie Sauer with Journey Together Counseling Services speaks on grief during the holiday season and how to navigate it.

Sauer is currently accepting new clients and works primarily with young adults and couples struggling with anxiety, depression, OCD, adjustment issues, and marital discord.

To learn more, just visit her website.