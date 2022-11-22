MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A great way to help the Second Harvest Food Bank in their battle against hunger within our community is to host a Food Drive.

At the Second Harvest Food Bank it is their mission to combat hunger within East Tennessee. Second Harvest Food Bank relies upon assistance and donations from the community to bring food to those that have fallen on difficult times. If you would like to help their mission there are many ways to do so from donations to holding a food drive in your neighborhood or business.

When you conduct a food drive for Second Harvest Food Bank you are given the support and expertise of the organization, you will have guidance every step of the way. If an in-person food drive is not feasible there is also an options to have an online food drive, where donations will go to food purchases for the food bank.

For more information visit the Second Harvest Food Bank website.