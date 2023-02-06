KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s the week of the Super Bowl and it’s one that many plan to tune into, so why not host a watch party? If you’re concerned about the amount of money you’d have to put into making sure everyone has a good time, think again. The Effortless Girl is scoring big in helping keep everything within budget. So much so that you may scream “touchdown!” before the big game even starts.

Lets start with decorations. We all know that the Vince Lombardi trophy is the highlight of the game (besides the commercials and halftime show), so making it the center piece at the party will not only be eye catching, but a great prop for guests to take photos with. The best part is everything you need will cost less than $10.

When it comes to food, of course having everyone pitch in can help lower the price tag, but if you want to create something that fits the theme and is edible, try making Effortless Girl’s chocolate football pops. Each pop is about 20 cents each and takes very little time.

Lastly, you can’t forget about the pom poms. Cheer on your team with this easy project by Effortless Girl that will cost you a dollar a pop. It’s the perfect accessory for the big game.

For more projects by Effortless Girl, visit her website.