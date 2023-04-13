KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hot Shot Knox, a specialty coffee bar in Knoxville, is serving up some delicious drinks, including fresh coffee, specialty coffee, pastries and sweet treats!

The specialty coffee shop offers delicious options, including a Strawberry Shortcake Frappe, a Vegan Strawberry Protein Smoothie, Iced Raspberry Green Tea. Of course, they also serve up the classics, like lattes, cappuccinos and espresso.

Hot Shot Knox’s hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. They are located in the Marble City Market!

To learn more about Hot Shot Knox, click here.