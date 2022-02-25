CHOTO, Tenn. (WATE) – Craven Wings will host the second qualifying round of the Hot Wing Challenge at their Choto location Saturday February 26th at 2pm.

Do you have a stomach of steel? A gut of granite? Then the Craven Wings Hot Wing Challenge is calling your name! With one qualifying round in the books, you have two more attempts to qualify for the big finale happening March 5th at The Man Show. The rules are simple – eat as many hot wings as you can within the 2 minute time limit. But a word to the wise, these incredibly spicy wings are not for everyone. If you have what it takes visit the Craven Wings website for more information.

Here are the final qualifying rounds that you can take part in:

Saturday February 26th at Craven Wings – Choto. From noon to 2pm Craven Wings will celebrate Jacob Warren Day! The University of Tennessee tight-end will be on-site to sign autographs and to size up the competition…That’s right, those that make it to the finals at The Man Show will go up against Jacob himself, the King of the Wing. The qualifying round kicks off at 2pm so do not miss your opportunity to show the world what you got.

The final qualifier and your last chance to make the cut will be March 4th at The Man Show. The finals with special guest competitor Jacob Warren will take place March 5th at The Man Show. For an example of the heat to be expected from Craven Wings for the Hot Wing Challenge I gave it a try, which you can watch below:

For more information on the Hot Wing Challenge visit the Craven Wings website.