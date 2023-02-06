KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Start achieving your home improvement goals just in time for Spring.

The Dogwood Arts House and Garden Show will be held on Friday, February 10 through Sunday, February 12 at the Knoxville Convention Center. Tickets are $10.

The 3-day event is presented by ORNL Federal Credit Union and KUB Fiber. Dogwood Arts is excited to be putting on this event and celebrating 45 years of bringing people closer to their dream home goals. This is the largest annual fundraiser for the Dogwood Arts to support their upcoming events throughout the year that will be no cost to the public.

There will be over 150 vendors ready to consult and offer their expert advice towards your renovations. From the kitchen to the backyard, you can upgrade just about anything. Onsite experts can walk you through home improvements, state-of the art home technology, interior design, and more.

Get ready to see entertainment all throughout the weekend on the “How To” stage where presenters and vendors will show off their own demonstrations and personations.

If you are ready to get hands on, the House and Garden Show will also offer D-I-Y workshops ranging from chunky knit blankets, moss walls, and more.

All attendees are also entered to win $7,500 towards their next home project in honor of ONRL Federal Credit Union’s 75th anniversary.

Children can also have fun too with the onsite Creation Station and Meet and Greets with their favorite animated characters.

For more information and a full list of vendors, visit the Dogwood Arts House and Garden Show’s website.