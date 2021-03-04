Covid-19 Housing Assistance still available

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, millions of people in America still find themselves struggling to make ends meet. A top challenge for many is paying their monthly housing bills.

According to Fannie Mae, which finances about one in four U.S. homes, people still have options.

Early in the pandemic, they launched “Here to Help,” an outreach and education effort to help homeowners understand all the options available if they have concerns about paying their mortgage. Mortgage forbearance has been one of the most effective options for struggling homeowners, allowing them to suspend their monthly mortgage payments for up to a year. This relief option is still available, and the Here to Help online portal at KnowYourOptions.com has clear explanations of forbearance, when it may be an option, the steps to get started, and what to expect after forbearance. The site also features tools and other resources to equip homeowners and renters with the information they need.

Danielle McCoy, Vice President and Fair Lending Officer for Fannie Mae, joined us to discuss these options, how they work, who to talk to when, and what happens when homeowners get back on their feet financially.