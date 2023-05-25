KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Breathe in and breathe out to a clearer mind, body, and soul.

The birth and practice of yoga can be traced back over 4,000 years ago. Practiced in every single country, popular art is used for a variety of purposes.

One of which is your mind and body’s chance to rest and recover. The largest component of yoga is actually something you do every day–breathing.

“When you breathe deeply and use your diaphragm, you are expanding your lungs to allow the diaphragm to press on the vagus nerve. That will stimulate your parasympathetic nervous system,” says yoga instructor, Jen Cunic.

She says this practice will promote your rest and restore response, rather than your fight or flight response. “This is one of the many ways science backs up the power of yoga and your mental health,” she adds.

After struggling with depression for the majority of her life and several suicide attempts, Jen knew it was time to finally seek a solution.

“Yoga has found its way throughout my mental health journey, which has been a gift,” she says.

This type of fitness is considered a transformative one to her and so many all over the world. Whether in the comfort of your own home to a studio, there are over 300 million people who perform a variation of yoga including poses, stretches, meditation, and breathing exercises.

Blue Ridge Yoga is ready to welcome you. Founded in 2015, owner and yoga expert, Jessica Mishu, is using her background in and education in restorative fitness within her studio. She has traveled to places such as India and earned a 200-hour yoga certification during her time there.

For more information and to try yoga out for yourself, visit their website or give them a call at

865-856-1833.