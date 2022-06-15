KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Staying hydrated in the summer heat is crucial but the food you eat can also play a role in keeping you cool in hot, humid weather.

The Klean Nutritionist Krystal Goodman gives us some insight into how food can help keep you cool this summer by not weighing you down. When you have the proper fuel, you can handle the heat much better than if you were to consume something that will make you feel sluggish.

Especially when going for a hike that may keep you away from home for an extended period of time, it is important to pack accordingly and bring food with you that will energize and not slow you down.

