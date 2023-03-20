KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The importance of happiness and well-being has become increasingly relevant in our society, stemming from the pandemic and the ongoing mental health effects. The author of More Joy, as well as an educator and counselor, Cindi Cohn is providing tips for joy, in celebration of International Happiness Day being March 20.

Here are a few:

Practice gratitude: writing down 5 things per day can rewire your brain for happiness, over time. It also has numerous health benefits and improves overall well-being. Surround yourself with positive relationships that inspire, empower, and uplift you. This is within your control. Participate in scientifically proven activities that boost happiness (journaling, meditation, laughter yoga, etc) Kindness to self and others are also crucial components. Small acts of kindness lower blood pressure, decrease depression symptoms, and boost morale. Paying it forward can be a daily habit you cultivate. Take care of your physical health- nutrition, exercise, and sleep. Sing and dance, connect to your inner child, and smile- all contribute to increased happiness.

To learn more about author, Cindi Cohn, visit her website.