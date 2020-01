KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Take a trip to the past inside of the Phoenix Pharmacy & Fountain. This full service pharmacy and authentic soda fountain is is reminiscent of a nostalgic Americana.

With homemade ice cream and sundaes, made from scratch, the new year's lunch menu is sure to make this place feel just like home! Stop in for lunch, Monday-Friday until 5 p.m.