KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Today, July 24th, marks National Tequila Day! To commemorate the festive day and to “get in the spirit,” Condado Knoxville at Turkey Creek is celebrating in style. Whether you like your tequila neat, on the rocks, complemented with fruit, or just as a classic Margarita, there is something for everyone!

Condado Knoxville will have $5 shots of Espolon tequila and of course a great selection of margaritas, with over 100 tequilas to choose from. Plus, the margaritas are made with fresh fruit purees.

Overall, Condado sells over 100,000 bottles of tequila company-wide annually.

When it comes to food, you can enjoy, clean, delicious, fresh, and preservative-free tacos, dips, and bowls. If you’re a vegan or vegetarian, they also have you covered with options for chorizo, tofu. If you order the new Southwest “Feeding America” Taco, you are helping a good cause, since 90% of the proceeds raised stay local with a Knoxville partner food bank.

If you want to support Feeding America’s partnership with our new Southwest Midwest Taco, Condado Tacos has announced they will raise $100,000.

To enjoy some delicious tequila drinks on National Tequila Day, check out Condado’s website.