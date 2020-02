KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -- The Knoxville Women's Expo is back and bigger than ever! Touch the Sky Events and Promotions is excited to present another fun event, Feburary 7-9, 2020 at the Knoxville Expo Center. The event welcomes special guest, Hannah Curlee Young, the runner-up of season 11 "The Biggest Loser," as well as Dr. Jen Arnold from the hit TV show on TLC "The Little Couple." Find ticket information and more here.