KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One clinic in Knoxville, the Heelex Medical Center, is helping patients treat their benign diseases, including TMJ disorders, Osteoarthritis, Plantar Fasciitis, Tendonitis, skin cancer, keloids, and more.

To treat these diseases, Heelex Medical Center utilizes low-energy x-ray therapy treatments to help patients get relief. Their main goal is to achieve the best outcome for each person, improve quality of life and reduce pain.

The team says, “Our in-depth knowledge combined with our clinical and technical expertise makes us the perfect member of your healthcare team.”

Heelex adds, “Whether you are running for medals or after your grandchildren in the backyard, we want to help get you back on your feet.”

​Their team of physicians is what sets them apart. Their team of general practitioner, podiatrist, and electromagnetic specialist will work together to design a treatment plan custom to your needs and goals. Each member of this diverse team is an expert in their field, and their knowledge contributes to an increase in positive outcomes for our patients.

Low-energy x-ray treatment could be a great option, according to Heelex Medical Center, since there is expansive evidence that it provides better results for patients with these benign conditions. They explain a few of the benefits:

The procedures are completely painless

Has favorable outcomes with improved mobility

Treatment sessions last less than 15 minutes, so there is minimal disruption in your daily routine

In some cases treatments can replace surgery, which in turn can eliminate the need for pain, lost time and wages during a recovery period, and post-surgical complications.

While we accept all forms of insurance, the service is also inexpensive for non-insured patients

To learn more about Heelex Medical Center in Knoxville, click here.