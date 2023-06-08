KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Seven Islands State Birding Park is offering up opportunities to explore creatures and critters in East Tennessee.

With their summer ‘Fireflies and Spider Eyes Night Hike,’ you can learn about several different species of fireflies found at Seven Islands. The Seven Islands is a great place to see the fireflies because of the grasslands, trees bordering the fields, and little light pollution.

You may also encounter a variety of other creatures like frogs and spiders, and some nocturnal birds. The Screech Owls and Great Horned Owls can sometimes be heard during night hikes.

According to the Seven Islands website, fireflies produce a chemical reaction inside their bodies that allows them to light up. It’s a process called bioluminescence. But, why do they do it? Why are some spider eyes reflective?

To learn all about these mysteries and more during the Night Eyes series, you will get to go on a 2.5-mile sunset-to-dark hike, where you get to explore the Earth’s natural wonders.

To find out more about the ‘Fireflies and Spider Eyes Night Hike,’ check out the Seven Islands State Birding Park website to see how to sign up.