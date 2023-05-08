KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Music on the Mountain Concert Series at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park runs through the end of May.

It is a great opportunity to get to the mountains for a night out or an overnight getaway to watch the sunset over the Smokies and hear some great music. Three different music groups/artists are performing Monday through Friday evenings on the SkyDeck. Concerts are free for all guests.

Gatlinburg SkyLift Park is home to the longest pedestrian cable bridge in North America and one of Google’s Most Searched Scenic Views in 2023.

Guests are invited to relax on the SkyDeck at sunset to enjoy entertaining performances by artists performing Americana, bluegrass, and traditional music of the Appalachians. The Music on the Mountain Concert Series features musical performances by acclaimed bluegrass and country music guitarist Richard Bennett, Appalachian Highland favorite Wild Blue Yonder, and the charming jazz and Americana sounds of Robinella.

Wild Blue Yonder performs music rooted in the old Appalachian tradition. Lively jigs and reels, haunting Scottish ballads coupled with original toe-tapping Celtic tunes. They perform on select Thursday evenings on the SkyDeck.

Richard Bennett is a virtuoso guitarist whose repertoire runs deep in bluegrass and country music. He is playing with Grammy-nominated Shawn Lane, formerly with Bluegrass Highway. Bennett and Lane are playing on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday evenings through the end of May.



Robinella’s music is most often described as progressive Americana meets jazz blues. In 2006, Robinella was nominated for ‘Emerging Artist of the Year’ by the Americana Music Association and she released her fourth album, “Solace for the Lonely,” on Dualtone Records in Nashville. Robinella is playing every Tuesday and Thursday, May 18.

Music on the Mountain Concert Series will continue on May 30th, Monday through Friday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To learn more about Music on the Mountains, check out Gatlinburg Skylift Park’s website.