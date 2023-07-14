KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Whether you are looking for a career change, or you’re unemployed, there are many job opportunities in Blount County.

With advancements available in many different industries, Blount County is helping you apply for jobs, build your resume and look at opportunities to build your skills. Plus, if you’re new to the area – you can find information on quality of life, school systems, real estate, cost of living, and other community resources.

If you are looking for new job opportunities, a great resource is the Blount County job board.

Blount County writes, “The site features a comprehensive list of job postings from top employers in Maryville, Alcoa, and surrounding areas. Get noticed by top employers such as Denso, Blount Memorial Hospital, Blackberry Farm, Altar’d State, and more. With user-friendly search filters, you can quickly and easily find the perfect job to match your skills and experience.”

Blount County has done a great effort to keep the young workforce in the community. In Blount County, you can discover a growing downtown development, new restaurants, entertainment, and big community events, like the Taste of Blount, Hot Air Balloon Festival, and Grains & Grits, which is coming soon.

To learn more about great job opportunities and find out where to apply, check out their website.