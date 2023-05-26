KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The queen of joy is back to spread more positivity, and this time, the author of More Joy, Cindi Cohn, is spreading all her good vibes in the workplace. It can be hard to remain positive during an eight hour shift. However, a positive attitude will help get you through the day and Cohn has tips on how to do so.

Cohn’s advice:

Start your day in a mindful way. Meditate, do yoga, talk a walk first thing in the morning. Allow yourself to transition into your day. Pay attention to your body. Are you low on energy or doing great? You may need a private moment or maybe interaction with others depending on your personality and work style. Stop comparing yourself to others. You are on your own journey. Create your own milestones. Ask yourself, “How can I improve today?” Comparison is the thief of joy. Explore being grateful. Regardless of your circumstances, you can always find something to be grateful for, even in tough times. Gratitude is the root of joy. What you focus on, is what becomes your reality. Choose more joy. Share with others what you need. Tell your boss or team what you need from them. People can only support you if they know what you want.

For more tips on finding joy, and for more on Cohn’s book, visit her website.