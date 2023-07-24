KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Area Urban League is launching its 21st Shoes for School event. It will be happening on Saturday, August 5th from 9 a.m. to noon at Caswell Park. Thousands of kids and their families will be there to pick up back-to-school basics, connect with valuable resources and have fun.

Shoes for School is a family-friendly event that provides new shoes and school supplies for local students, which in turn provide students stability and boost their self-esteem so that they can successfully start a new year in the classroom. While the shoe registration is closed, there will still be dozens of organizations offering free school supplies, food, assistance from nonprofits, haircuts, and more.

The Shoes for School event on August 5th is perfect timing, considering Knox County students return to school on August 8th.

To learn more about how you can give a child a head start by donating to Shoes for School, head on over to their website.