KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Grow: A Shane Archer Concept, is a locally-owned salon that has won CityView’s Best of the Best Hair Salon for the past 6 years and has been featured in the national publication Salon Today’s Salon Today 200 list.

Grow is working with the local chapter of the Alzheimer’s Associate to “Paint the Town Purple.” Beginning on Tuesday, 8/1 until Friday, 8/4, Grow will be installing purple “fair hair” tinsel extensions to show support for the organization.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the local chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Reservations can be made by calling the salon or by submitting a reservation request form on the salon’s website.

Grow also works to give back to local charities and organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, The Butterfly Fund, and East Tennessee Children’s Hospital through their #growgivesback initiative.

To learn more about how you can get your purple highlights for Alzheimer’s Awareness, check out Grow’s website.