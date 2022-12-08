KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Downtown Knoxville Alliance brings holiday magic to Knoxville and invites you to explore all that the city has to offer.

There is so much to do in Knoxville for the holiday season that the Downtown Knoxville Alliance has created ways for residents and visitors alike to slow down and enjoy the city without fear of missing any of the activities. Take a stroll down the Peppermint Trail which will connect you to local businesses that are providing festive offerings or take on the “Elf on the Shelf” scavenger hunt, locating all of the scout elves around the city.

Need to take a little breather? Write a letter to Santa and drop it in the Christmas themed mailbox located in Market Square then lace up your skates and take a turn on the ice skating rink.

For more information or to start your holiday adventure visit the Downtown Knoxville Alliance website.