KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Did you know that your air ducts act like the lungs of your home? According to Zerorez, air re-circulates through them an average of 5-7 times each day. Which means as dirt, dust, dander, and chemicals build-up in your home, they travel through your air ducts leaving those inside the home to breathe it all in. Consistent air duct cleanings are essential for maintaining a clean, healthy home the cleaning service states.

A clean HVAC system promotes a healthier indoor environment, which contributes to productivity, comfort and a sense of health and well being. Inviting Zerorez into your home allows them to use their top technology to make sure your in good hands.

A powerful truck mounted unit delivers the most effective air duct cleaning available by using a powerful whip line sent up each duct line from the furnace towards the vent coupled with a vacuum system using over 15,000 cfm.

Zerorez uses a patented technology that loosens embedded dirt with Zr Water, then extracts the water with a powerful airflow wand. This wand recaptures 2X the amount of water traditional carpet cleaning tools do. The result is a healthy clean that lasts.

So how often should you have your carpet cleaned? Zerorez mentioned that the frequency of cleaning depends on several factors. The National Air Duct Association states a typical household should clean its air duct system every 2-5 years. Some things that may lead a homeowner to consider more frequent cleanings include:

Pets that shed high amounts of hair or dander

Before occupancy of a new home

After home renovations or remodeling

Residents with allergies or asthma

Water contamination or damage to the home or HVAC system

Maintenance or installation of new HVAC equipment

