KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Bank of America’s Student Leaders program is continuing to help East Tennessee students connect to workforce opportunities. The program provides a partnership with a local non-profit that develops high school students by teaching the importance of giving back while also honing skills they can use in the real world. We discussed the program’s success with Bank of America and talked with two of the 2020 student leaders about how the program is impacting their lives.