KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Have you ever heard of Apple Nachos? It’s a quick, easy dish that can be made in minutes, with just a few items. The best part is that it’s packed with nutrients and protein, which make it a great healthy snack when you’re on the go!

For the Apple Nachos you’ll need:

1 Fuji apple, cut into 32 thin slices

1/4 cup smooth peanut butter

1/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 handful of chocolate chips

To make, simply arrange the apple slices on the plate. Melt the peanut butter and drizzle it over the apple slices with a spoon. Melt the semi-sweet chocolate chips and drizzle it over the apple slices, as well. Take a handful of chocolate chips and sprinkle them over the plate. Voila!

If you want, you can also substitute the type of apple you’d like to use. Also, almond butter can be used instead of peanut butter!

