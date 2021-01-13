How to not make 2021 suck with tips from a happiness expert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s safe to say that Americans all across the country experienced a rather interesting year in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically altering the way life ebbs and flows.

While not everyone feels as if 2020 just flat out sucked, author and happiness expert Dannie De Novo, said no matter the sentiments surrounding 2020, there’s a few sure-fire ways to “not make 2021 suck.”

DeNovo sheds light on her acronym “S.H.A.R.E.” to manifest a year of happiness and to persevere through the uncertainty of 2021.

With extensive research in loneliness and happiness, De Novo can help you can get out of an unhappy and unsuccessful rut and stay in a positive space, with her international, best-selling novel, “How to Ge t Happy and Stay There. De Novo’s book can be purchased on Amazon, and bookings for her happiness course can be made online.