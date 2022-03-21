KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As global tensions are rising, conversation’s around the dinner table might be harder to navigate.

We spoke to the Terrorist Therapist, Dr. Carole Lieberman, on how to approach conversations such as war and conflict with your children.

Dr. Lieberman says one of the biggest mistakes parents are making is by not speaking to their children about today’s news. Rather than hearing conversations as school, she feels being open and honest allows children to digest this type of information better.

For more information on Dr. Lieberman and her other teachings, visit her website or purchase her book.