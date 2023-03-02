KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If your home was built before 1980, that automatically makes you one of the 77 million Americans whose homes are insufficiently insulated, if they are insulated at all. This is all according to USA Insulation. Prior to 1980, there were no building codes for insulation minimums, and even if your home was built after 1980, the standards have changed.

Overall, Insulation can help with year round comfort and savings. For existing homes, USA Insulation will help improve insulation without tearing down dry wall.

