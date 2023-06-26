KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Humane Society Tennessee Valley is a 501 c 3 nonprofit that dedicates its time to providing lifesaving programs and resources for homeless animals in the communities. As they work to find animals their forever home in the 33 counties they serve here in Tennessee, they rely on the community to help in many aspects.

“We rely on donations from individuals in the community,” the development director, Patricia Miller said. “Donations help us cover lifesaving programs so we will always be ready to help animals in the communities we serve,” She said.

Anyone can donate, and there are plenty of ways to do so, such as one-time gifts or monthly donations, combined federal campaigns, business partner programs, event sponsorships, donor-advised funds, stock transfers, and legacy giving through estate planning can all help support their animals.

To learn more, visit the Humane Society Tennessee Valley’s website.