KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Our friends from the Tennessee Valley Humane Society stopped by to feature the pet of the week, and give some tips and tricks to keep our furry friends safe this Holiday season.

The holidays are great, however, our pets now have more things they can get their hands on.

Cera Smith from the Tennessee Valley Humane Society advises to take necessary precautions with holiday decorations. She says possibly switching out glass ornaments for plastic ones might save a few messes. She also mentions getting Christmas trees that have built-in timers for when you decide to leave your pet at home.

Holiday season also means big Holiday meals. Cera Smith advises to keep your pet away from any food that might upset their stomach, to even disposing of bones that might be sharp and hard to chew.

This week’s pet is Bruno. He is 3 years old and is ready to go a good home in two months.

For more information and how to get involved with the Humane Society, visit their website and Facebook page.