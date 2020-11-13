Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley becomes resource for rural shelters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley has expanded its support of rural shelters in East Tennessee. Now, they are asking for the community’s support to help continue their mission.

Recently, the Humane Society took on dozens of cats, kittens and dogs due to the quarantine of a rural shelter. To continue caring for all of these animals, the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley is asking for your support. They need supplies to take care of these animals, especially items like litter.

If you want to help the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley, or want to learn more about adopting a pet, visit their website at humanesocietytennessee.org.