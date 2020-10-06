Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley celebrates Adopt a Shelter Dog month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Meet Presley, a senior dog looking for his loving home. You can find him at the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley.

While you search for the perfect furry friend to complete your family, remember that October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month. American Humane has celebrated October as Adopt a Shelter Dog Month since 1981, in an effort to help the estimated 3 – 4 millions of shelter pets waiting on forever homes.

To see adoptable pets, visit the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley online or on Facebook.