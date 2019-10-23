Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley making sure pets in our community don’t go hungry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley joined us with our #PetofTheWeek. They also shared more about their Pet Food Pantry, a way the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley helps pet owners across our community. The food pantry offers food to families and pets in need. They work with the underserved families of our community to provide supplements of food, ensuring their pets don’t go hungry. If you or someone you know is in need of pet food assistance click here for more information.

Also a reminder the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley is changing their hours in November. Their adoption center will be open 1-6 pm Tuesday through Friday, and 11-6 Saturday and Sunday.