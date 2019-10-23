Live Now
Live vigil for Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney

Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley making sure pets in our community don’t go hungry

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley joined us with our #PetofTheWeek. They also shared more about their Pet Food Pantry, a way the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley helps pet owners across our community. The food pantry offers food to families and pets in need. They work with the underserved families of our community to provide supplements of food, ensuring their pets don’t go hungry. If you or someone you know is in need of pet food assistance click here for more information.

Also a reminder the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley is changing their hours in November. Their adoption center will be open 1-6 pm Tuesday through Friday, and 11-6 Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.