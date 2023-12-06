KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Humane Society joins the Living East Tennessee crew with an adorable adoptable you can take home and make part of your family.

Also, Santa is coming to visit! Pet Photos are back on December 10th from 11AM-4PM. Email Santa2023@humanesocietytennessee.org for an appointment, as there will be no walk-ins opportunities.

Plus, HSTV is hosting a fundraising with Riverside Tattoo December 16th. If you’re feeling bad-to-the-bone and want to support a good cause, come on down to get a new tattoo from some of the most talented artists in Tennessee; and it’s all to help raise money for the shelter! There will be select available designs for $150; these will be for arms and legs only.

Don’t forget you can make an impact at the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley throughout the year in other ways, as well! Take a look at their website to see their resources, locations, programs, events, adoptable pets and more.