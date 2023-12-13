KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Humane Society joins the Living East Tennessee crew with an adorable adoptable you can take home and make part of your family. You can make an impact in more ways than one this holiday season!

HSTV is hosting a fundraising with Riverside Tattoo December 16th. If you’re feeling bad-to-the-bone and want to support a good cause, come on down to get a new tattoo from some of the most talented artists in Tennessee; and it’s all to help raise money for the shelter! There will be select available designs for $150; these will be for arms and legs only.

For more information, just visit their website!