Humane Society of the TN Valley introduces Ross as Pet of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Despite it being National Dog Day, this week our Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley is Ross, a friendly feline looking for his forever home.

This week, the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley also wanted to dispel some myths about pet diseases, such a FIV. While FIV can be spread, it can only be done so through puncture wounds. According to the Humane Society’s Cera Smith, to contract the disease an uninfected cat would have to be bitten quite hard to spread the disease.

To see adoptable animals, visit the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley’s website at www.humanesocietytennessee.com.

