Humane Society of the TN Valley to host pop-up pet food pantry in Anderson County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Kitten season is almost upon us, and the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley is hoping many of their cats can find a loving home. This week, we introduce you to “Lunis.”

Since last March, the Humane Society has also hosted a pet food pantry for families who may be struggling financially during the pandemic. Now, they are expanding that service to Anderson County, and plan to host a pop-up pet food pantry on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at their new location off Oliver Springs Highway.

For more information on the pet food pantry program, or opportunities to adopt or volunteer, visit the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley.