KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Humane Society Tennessee Valley hold their Giving Day for one main reason; to care for the abandoned animals that are in need of a forever home.

The hard work their staff does 365 days a year, from sunrise to sunset is the backbone of our success. As a stand-along 501(c)3 private organization, donations are the lifeline to keeping our operations running smoothly, Humane Society Tennessee Valley states.

About 90% of their food, for cats and dogs, is donated by generous people in the community.

Fosters supply 50% of the supplies needed to care for their more vulnerable animals that need extra care in a home before coming to the shelter for adoption. Even though the organization has a smaller capacity, Humane Society Tennessee Valley continues to help 50+ shelters and rescues throughout the year from East TN and beyond.

Shelters are over capacity across the region, which is why the shelter encourages their community of donors to continue to donate food and supplies for the animals through their Amazon Wish List that can be found on our Humane Society Tennessee Valley’s Facebook page and website.