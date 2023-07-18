KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Tattoo Convention will be held at World’s Fair Park Exhibition Hall from August 18th to August 20th, 2023.

This marks the 11th Annual Knoxville Tattoo Convention, which was founded by tattoo artist, Danny Fugate.

Fugate, who has gained national and international recognition, will be joined by hundreds of other tattoo artists to bring the best tattooing experience to the Scruffy City. So far, more than 190 artists from around the country will be there to showcase.

You will get the chance to get tattooed and pierced by some of the best in the industry, as well as the up-and-coming artists.

At the 3-day extravaganza, guests can enjoy sideshows, burlesque performances, human suspension, tattoo contests, body jewelry, and unique vendors.

To learn more about the Knoxville Tattoo Convention, check out their website.