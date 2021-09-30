KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – September is Hunger Action Month and four local influencers are fighting hunger during Second Harvest Food Bank’s “Hunger Action Heroes” fundraiser. Krista DeSocio, William Cabaniss, Heather Harrington, and Marcus Hall will be competing against one another to raise money for the food bank from September 23-30.

“We truly appreciate these local influencers taking time out of their busy schedules to raise funds for Second Harvest. We are honored and grateful for their generosity and hope the community will support them in their effort to fight hunger,” said Elaine Streno, executive director of the food bank.

The Hunger Action Heroes all come from different backgrounds but share one common goal – raising money to provide food for those at risk of hunger in East Tennessee. The contestants include:

Krista DeSocio of DeSocio in the Kitchen and Food Network’s Grill of Victory

William Cabaniss, the teenage CEO of Vanilla Feeds Tomorrow

Marcus Hall of Marc Nelson Denim

Heather Harrington of Sports Animal Radio

Krista DeSocio and William Cabaniss will work as a team, while Marcus Hall and Heather Harrington will compete as individuals. Donations can be made at secondharvestetn.org/HAH. Simply visit the webpage and select the hero you would like to support.