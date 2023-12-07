KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Wildlife Federation is working on its program ‘Hunters for the Hungry’. It is a statewide initiative for donating locally-harvested venison to food banks in Tennessee. As the height of deer hunting season approaches, learn how you can support local communities and feed hungry Tennesseans.

In its 25th year last season, it was the biggest year to-date with more than 592,000 servings of venison protein distributed throughout Tennessee.

To learn more, just visit their website.